Didi Hamann claims Darwin Nunez didn’t headbutt Joachim Andersen

Didi Hamann on Darwin Nunez incident.

Didi Hamann has sprung to the defence of Darwin Nunez after the Liverpool striker’s red card on Monday night.

Nunez received his marching orders for an apparent headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, spoiling what was a much-anticipated home debut for the Uruguayan.

Jurgen Klopp, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk were among those to urge the 22-year-old to learn from the incident, while the general consensus of pundits and supporters was that it was a silly thing to do.

Didi Hamann: “He just walked into him.”

This isn’t the view of Hamann though, with the ex-Liverpool midfielder stating that he doesn’t even feel that what Nunez’s actions should be classified as a headbutt, and in any case, a forthcoming three-match ban should suffice as punishment.

“I think he just walked into him,” the regular RTE pundit said on talkSPORT. “I think he just walked into the defender. If it’s a proper headbutt, I understand extending the ban but he just walked into him. I think three games is enough. And we all agree he shouldn’t do it.

A moment of madness from Darwin Núñez and he's shown a straight red card! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YAErzuuUKq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022

“When I first saw it in real time, I thought the defender maybe made it a little bit more than it was. I think he hit him on the chin but I’m not sure there’s extensive force with his head.

“Of course he let himself down and let the team down and he didn’t help Liverpool, even though after he was sent off they started playing better than with him.”

Diaz rescues point.

Despite going down to ten men when the incident occurred in the 57th minute, Liverpool equalised just four minutes later through a brilliant Luis Diaz solo effort.

Klopp’s men had previously fallen behind to to a perfectly-placed Wilfried Zaha finish just after the half-hour mark.

👀 “I think Nunez just walked into him! If it was a proper headbutt I would understand.” 😳 “He just walked into him! When I first saw it, the defender made more of it.”@DietmarHamann believes #LFC’s Nunez 𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙣’𝙩 headbutt #CPFC’s Andersen 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/n8xURhMdyD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 16, 2022

The game finished 1-1 and was Liverpool’s second draw in the opening two matches, after last week’s 2-2 draw at Fulham.

Next up is a trip to old rivals Manchester United, who have endured an even worse start to the season after suffering defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Darwin Nunez, Liverpool