Didi Hamann backed after comments from “petulant child” Jurgen Klopp

Didi Hamann backed after Jurgen Klopp comments.

Didi Hamann has been backed by a punditry colleague, after Jurgen Klopp dismissed his compatriot’s opinion on Liverpool’s struggles.

Earlier this week, ex-Reds midfielder Hamann said that that Liverpool look “tired,” “flat” and that he’s not sure “where the spark is going to come from,” after a 3-2 loss to Arsenal left them sitting 10th in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp: “Ask you own question.”

The comments were put to Klopp at his press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Rangers, and he responded by saying: “Oh great, he is a fantastic source. Well-respected everywhere. [Being a former Liverpool player] doesn’t give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea.

“Do me a favour and ask your own question,” the German coach told the journalist who had brought up Hamann’s comments.

Hamann, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, has now been backed by talkSPORT colleague Gabby Agbonlahor, who has hit out at Klopp for his response.

Gabby Agbonlahor hacks Didi Hamann.

“I thought Jurgen Klopp was like a petulant child,” said the ex-Aston Villa man. “Didi Hamann won the Champions League for Liverpool, had a fantastic career, if he can’t talk about Liverpool then who can?

“Is it only Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush, Steven Gerrard, is it only certain players who can talk about Liverpool? I think he’s losing his spark a bit Jurgen Klopp, he’s cracking under the pressure.” Agbonlahor and Klopp have a little bit of previous, after the latter criticised the former for comments made about Manchester United earlier on in the season. “Gabby [Agbonlahor], he lost against us 6-0 in my first year, I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch,” said Klopp, to which Agbonlahor later replied: “I don’t need Jurgen Klopp telling me how to be a pundit, he should concentrate on being a manager.” Liverpool form. While Liverpool are struggling on the domestic front, they have bounced back in the Champions League after an opening night defeat to Napoli. Wins over Ajax and Rangers at Anfield have left them sitting second in the group ahead of the return meeting with the Scottish side at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

