Diane Caldwell takes pride in achieving club dream as attention turns to international goals

Diane Caldwell on achieving her dream.

Diane Caldwell has spoken of her pride in playing for Manchester United, even if her time at her girlhood club might be coming to an end.

The Balbriggan native grew up as a Red Devils fanatic, and she finally achieved her dream of playing in the red jersey, when she signed for the Man United women’s team back in January.

This was something the 33-year-old never thought would happen, given that United only set up their women’s team back in 2018, but when it did, Caldwell made sure to cherish every moment.

Diane Caldwell – The Red Devil.

“It was everything I hoped it would be and more,” she explained. “As a lifelong fan, that was my dream, to play for United and wear that jersey.

“To be honest, I never thought it was going to be possible, especially since they didn’t have a women’s team up until very recently. I can’t even put it in to words really, how it felt.

“It was an amazing achievement for me and one that I really, really took a lot of pride and honour in.”

Towards the end of the Women’s Super League season, Caldwell was hit by injuries, which meant she missed out on big games, including a historic meeting with Everton at Old Trafford, which attracted a club record crowd of 20,241.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diane Caldwell (@dicaldwell7)

“I’ve accomplished my dream.”

Still, she views her whole Man United experience as a worthwhile one.

“I played every 90 minutes from when I arrived to when I got injured. I unfortunately got injured just before the showpiece at Old Trafford, so I was obviously very bitter to miss that occasion.

“But every minute that I was there I cherished it, and I said that to myself going into that experience, that whatever happens long-term happens, but I’ve accomplished my dream and nobody can ever take that away from me.”

Fully-focused on Ireland.

Caldwell’s deal with Man United only took her up to the end of the 2021/22 campaign, meaning that her club future is now up in the air.

With a big World Cup qualifier between Georgia and Ireland to come on Monday though, the defender has got more pressing matters at hand.

“I’m not thinking about anything to do with the club right now,” Caldwell said from Ireland’s training base in Turkey.

“I’m here with Ireland and my main focus is on Georgia. That’s the most important game the next one is the most important, especially this one, with how important it is, so I’m just fully-focused on that.”

World Cup goals.

Having beaten Monday’s opponents 11-0 in Tallaght back in Novermber, Vera Pauw’s side will be expected to take all three points once again when they visit the East Georgian city of Gori.

If it goes as expected, that would Ireland overtake Finland and into second-place in the table, setting up a showdown with the Finns at home this coming September.

If the Girls in Green can make it through these final months and into a first ever World Cup, that will be another dream for Caldwell to tick off the list.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Diane Caldwell, ireland womens team, Manchester United