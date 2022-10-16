Derry City book spot in FAI Cup Final with victory over Treaty United

Derry City book FAI Cup Final spot.

Derry City booked their spot in the 2022 FAI Cup Final after a 2-1 victory over Treaty United on Sunday afternoon.

The Candystripes raced into a 2-0 lead at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, with an eighth-minute Jamie McGonigle strike being followed up by a Brandon Kavanagh effort on 16 minutes.



However, Treaty brought themselves back into the game after Enda Curran converted a penalty on the half-hour mark, after a foul by Cameron Dummigan on Jack Lynch.

Derry continued to have the better of the chances in the second half but found Treaty goalkeeper Jack Brady to be in strong form on the day.

In what is already a memorable season for the north-west club, they now have an FAI Cup Final appearance to look forward to for the first time since 2014.

The opening goal in today’s #FAICup semi-final double-bill 👇🎥 A nice finish by Jamie McGonigle, and Brandon Kavanagh has since made it 2-0 to @derrycityfc! 🍬 Both games are live on @RTE2 pic.twitter.com/1N0Vy321OE — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) October 16, 2022

Previous FAI Cup Final appearance.

On that occasion, Derry lost 2-0 to St. Patrick’s Athletic, but they had been successful in the 2012 showpiece, when they beat the same opposition 3-2 after extra time.

The victory over Treaty on Sunday means that a domestic double is still on for Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side, even if Shamrock Rovers look a little bit out of reach in the league.

Stephen Bradley’s men are five points ahead of Derry with four games to play, and the two sides are due to face each other on Sunday October 30th.

Any slip-up by Rovers before then will make for a massive showdown between the clubs, with Derry looking for a first league title since 1997, while hoping to prevent Rovers from winning three-in-a-row.

Brandon Kavanagh makes it two for @DerryCityFC. Good work by Duffy to tee up Dummigan for the cross. It's 2-0 already, this could be a long day for Treaty Watch: https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE Read: https://t.co/H3yaZzIb6A #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/dhdCvFLLNN — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 16, 2022

Treaty United do themselves proud.

As for Treaty, they can make the long journey back to Limerick with their heads held high, after showing plenty of resilience in not letting the FAI Cup semi-final get away from them.

The club brought a sizeable following to Derry on the day and they made plenty of noise in a match that was broadcast live on RTE 2.

It is only Treaty’s second season in existence and they have already confirmed a second successive appearance in the First Division play-off.

The performance of Tommy Barrett’s side at the Brandywell is sure to give them plenty of confidence as they look ahead to that all-important series of games.

