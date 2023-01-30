How to watch Derby v West Ham in the FA Cup on TV in Ireland

How to watch Derby v West Ham on TV in Ireland.

Derby County take on West Ham United in the FA Cup fourth round tonight, and here’s how you can watch the match on TV in Ireland.

The final televised game of the fourth round has some extra significance for Irish fans, with the Derby squad containing as man as four full Ireland internationals.

Derby’s Irish contingent.

Conor Hourihane, Jason Knight, James Collins and David McGoldrick has all been regulars in the Rams side this season, as has U21 star Eiran Cashin.

On top of that, Ireland U18 winger Tony Springett has recently joined on loan from Norwich City for the remainder of the season, and much of the Irish contingent are sure to on display on our TV screens on Monday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Derby County v West Ham United on TV in Ireland.

When does Derby v West Ham take place?

In-form League One outfit Derby will be hoping to shock Premier League side West Ham at Pride Park on Monday night, in a match that kicks off at 7.45pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel set to get underway at 7pm. Virgin customers can find ITV4 on channel 132.

Mark Pougatch will front the broadcast, with Joe Cole providing analysis, and commentary coming from Seb Hutchinson and Ally McCoist.

The Irons take on the Rams in the @EmiratesFACup ⚒️#DERWHU pic.twitter.com/hFHQjxOUQ5 — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 30, 2023

What is at stake?

Derby will be hoping to make it into the fifth round for the first time since the 2019/20 season, and while they will be underdogs, West Ham will need to be wary of their threat.

Paul Warne’s side have won their last five matches in League One, a run which has helped them to climb up to fourth in the table, and they are now looking good for at least a play-off place.

The club’s Irish contingent have played a big part in their strong form, with Hourihane and McGoldrick both being among the goals in recent weeks, while the versatile Knight has nailed down a central midfield spot.

West Ham.

West Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking recently about his desire to win a first major trophy in his career, and if he wishes to guide West Ham to success in the FA Cup this year, he will have to get past a potential banana skin on Monday night.

The Hammers currently find themselves in 16th place in the league, and a cup run would provide a nice distraction for their fans, who also have a Europa Conference League last-16 tie to look forward to.

Tonight’s match will be preceded by the draw for the FA Cup fifth round. More information on that here.

