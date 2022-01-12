Dennis Rodman’s daughter receives first USWNT call-up

Dennis Rodman’s daughter receives USWNT call-up.

Trinity Rodman, daughter of basketball legend Dennis, has received her first call-up to the US Women’s national football team.

The 19-year-old is the daughter of Rodman and Michelle Moyer and while her father is among the most famous names in NBA history, Trinity is more adept with a ball at her feet.

Trinity Rodman.

The Washington Spirit forward has been included in the USWNT squad for a January training camp in Austin, Texas and while there are no matches scheduled, it will be a chance for her to impress head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Stellar names such as Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan have all been left out of the camp as Andonovski looks to bed in a new generation of talent for the nation that has won the last two editions of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Rodman’s call-up is the latest in a series of achievements which include being the NWSL’s youngest draftee ever, 2021 rookie of the year and the 2021 U.S. Young Female Player of the Year.

Rodman’s relationship with her father.

She was also part of the Spirit side that became NWSL champions for the first time in their history year.

Back in November, Rodman indicated that while she has a distant relationship with her famous father, he did surprise her by turning up at one of her matches.

“Dennis Rodman showed up to an NWSL game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything,” she wrote.

“My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things.

“I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me. We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human.

“He’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does.”

A chance to impress.

Speaking about the January training camp in which Rodman has been included, Andonovski highlighted the benefits in providing opportunities to young players.

“Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a National Team environment,” the Macedonia-born former defender said.

If Rodman impresses, she could well stake a claim for her inclusion in the squad for the World Cup which is due to take place in Australia and New Zealand next year.

The United States will be hoping to become the first country to win the trophy for the third consecutive time.

