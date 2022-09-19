Denise O’Sullivan calls out fans for only turning up when “big stars” are in town

Denise O’Sullivan calls out fans.

Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan has called on North Carolina Courage fans to turn up every week, rather than just when there are “big stars” in town.

The Corkonian was referring to Saturday’s NWSL meeting with OL Reign, with the away side boasting household names from the US national team such as Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

North Carolina Courage.

The Courage ended up losing 2-1 to the Seattle-based team and now sit eighth in the NWSL table, five points outside the play-off spots with just three games remaining of their regular season.

Over 6,000 supporters turned up to watch the game, which dwarves the average attendance for Courage games at Sahlen’s Stadium, which sits at around 4,000 this season.

O’Sullivan took to Twitter on Sunday to show her appreciation for the support, while also taking the opportunity to encourage fans to come out more often.

Great to have such a good turnout at the game last night. It would be even better if it happened every week instead of it happening when there is big stars in town from the other team. But again Thank you to our fans for showing up , we appreciate it. We will bounce back. — Denise O'Sullivan (@OSullivanDenise) September 18, 2022

Denise O’Sullivan shows appreciation.

“Great to have such a good turnout at the game last night,” she wrote. “It would be even better if it happened every week instead of it happening when there is big stars in town from the other team. But again, thank you to our fans for showing up , we appreciate it. We will bounce back.”

Those who attended on Saturday night got to see both aforementioned US stars find the net, as goals from Lavelle and Rapinoe turned around an early 1-0 lead for the Courage.

O’Sullivan remains a key player on both sides of the Atlantic, as she juggles her club commitments with contributing to Ireland‘s quest to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Denise O’Sullivan and Ireland.

The 28-year-old recently scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Slovakia, a result that ensured Ireland will get to skip round 1 of the upcoming play-offs.

They will instead begin at round 2, where they will face Scotland or Austria for a place at the World Cup.

O’Sullivan has been playing for North Carolina Courage since 2017, a spell which has seen a number of plaudits come her way, including a place in The Guardian’s list of the 100 best female footballers in the world in 2019 and 2020.

