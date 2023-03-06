Denis Irwin issues rallying cry after historic Man United defeat

Denis Irwin issues Manchester United rallying cry.

Denis Irwin has issued a rallying cry to the Man United players, after their 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

The defeat was the joint-worst in the history of Manchester United, and came just a week after they lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

As a legend of the club, Irwin is naturally disappointed, but he has called on his own experiences to help the players get over the historic loss to their arch-rivals.

Back in 1996/97, Irwin was part of the Man United team that lost 5-0 to Newcastle and 6-3 to Southampton in consecutive Premier League games, before going on to retain their title that May.

Denis Irwin: “It’s down to the Man United players to accept what happened.”

“I think it’s down to the manager and staff and the leaders within that team to accept what happened, happened,” the Corkman told MUTV.

“We lost 5-0 to Newcastle and, the following week, we got beat 6-3 at Southampton but we went back to win the league that season.

“It’s one of those things. It’s horrible and not the nicest place to go, against your biggest rivals, and we were probably the most confident going into a game at Anfield in the last six or seven years with the way the manager has turned us around this season.”

Denis Irwin calls on players to bounce back.

Prior to Sunday’s defeat, United had lost just once in their previous 21 matches in all competitions, making the events at Anfield even more remarkable.

Irwin also called on Erik ten Hag and his players to reflect on the good work they have done over the past few months and get ready to bounce back for their upcoming games.

“We’ve been so resilient and hard to beat, had a lot of comebacks and been in fine form, scoring goals for fun,” he added.

“It’s one of those where they go in tomorrow and, if I was manager, I’d walk them down to a greasy café and let them have whatever they want and take it from there.

“Make sure we’re in it together. I’d just say: listen, you’ve done brilliant and been on a hell of a run, we won the cup last Sunday, here we are a week later, getting a 7-0 beating. That’s football. We just have to accept it wasn’t our day.

“Pick ourselves up.”

“If you looked at the start of the season, you’d hope for a trophy and a top-four finish. The results below us went for us on Saturday, Spurs and Newcastle lost, and we must still focus on the top four and pick ourselves up.

“Southampton is the next league game, at home, and it’s a big game for us next Sunday.”

Before that Premier League meeting with Southampton, United will welcome Real Betis to Old Trafford for a Europa League clash on Thursday night.

Read More About: denis irwin, Manchester United