Denis Irwin runs the rule over Man United’s four main full-backs

Denis Irwin assesses Manchester United full-backs.

Denis Irwin has been singing the praises of Man United’s four main full-backs, with all of the quartet impressing at various points this season.

On the left side of defence, Irwin feels that Luke Shaw has reached another level since Tyrell Malacia began to provide competition, following the Dutchman’s arrival at the club during the summer.

Over on the right, Diogo Dalot has been one of United’s star performers this campaign, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has impressed in the Portuguese player’s absence in recent weeks.

As one of the greatest full-backs to ever pull on a United shirt, Irwin is well-placed to assess the form of all four men, and that’s what the Corkman has done in an interview with the club’s media team.

Denis Irwin on the Man United full-backs.

“Malacia has pushed Luke Shaw on to a different level,” said Irwin. “He’s only a young lad coming in from a league that people would say is inferior and he’s come in and done very well. He can also play at right-back, which is a major plus.

“Luke, who has recently played at centre-half, he’s another player that’s really pushed on. That’s Malacia pushing him on, but after a really good World Cup, he (Shaw) has kept going.

“Full-backs are big players in today’s game. It’s so congested in midfield and you’ve got holding players now, that encourages full-backs to go forward.

“Malacia is a left-back, he can play at right-back, but he’s predominantly left-footed. He’s come in and he’s been like a breath of fresh air.

“He’s a young lad, he’ll be learning the game as well. Not just for the future, but for the present as well, I think he’s been a great signing for us.”

Dalot and Wan-Bissaka.

Irwin also reserved praise for Dalot and Wan-Bissaka, while highlighting the importance of competition within the squad during a busy period.

“Being a full-back, I’m a studyer of the full-backs we’ve got at the moment. Dalot has been one of our best players this season. He never really got a run with the last few managers. He’s been another big plus.

“Aaron was one of those that people questioned whether he would be an Erik ten Hag type of player. He was unfortunate that he picked up an injury that kept him out for a while.

“He’s had the opportunity now, with Diogo being injured as well and being given a rest after the World Cup, and he’s grabbed that opportunity.

“I’ve got to say, the last few games he’s played very, very well. The more competition back there, the better it is for the manager. We’ve got a lot of games coming up, you will pick up injuries, there will be tiredness within the team, the manager will want to freshen it up.

“We’ve got good opportunities for the manager and good choices, and we’ll need all of them with the amount of matches we’re playing.”

Man United competition.

With all of the full-backs, and plenty of players in other positions, being given opportunities in recent weeks, the Man United squad seems to be in a happy place at the moment, particularly as results are going so well.

Fans will hope that continues on Tuesday night, when Ten Hag’s side host Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aaron wan bissaka, denis irwin, diogo dalot, luke shaw, Manchester United, tyrell malacia