Declan Rice picks his favourite between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira

Declan Rice picks Keane over Vieira.

Declan Rice has endeared himself to Ireland and Manchester United fans by choosing Roy Keane over Patrick Vieira.

The West Ham United midfielder has been speaking to Gary Neville as part of the Sky Sports pundit’s The Overlap series, and a little teaser of the conversation was released on Thursday.

Declan Rice on Roy Keane.

In it, Rice is asked 41 quick-fire questions, in honour of his West Ham squad number, and while we learn about his favourite movies, music and food, it’s his opinions on fellow footballers that we’re most interested in.

Keane and Vieira shared an intense on-pitch rivalry when they played for Man United and Arsenal respectively, but Rice sides with his former Republic of Ireland coach when asked by Neville who he prefers.

“I just feel like I’ve probably watched him more as a player,” the 23-year-old says.

“Even though I was a kid when he was playing or coming towards the end of his career in terms of clips, how he played and what he was like as a captain.”

Rice’s Irish past.

Keane and Rice briefly worked together when the former was an assistant to Martin O’Neill with Ireland and the latter was winning three senior caps, before switching allegiance to England.

All of Rice’s appearances in a green shirt came in friendlies in the spring and summer of 2018 and it was during this period that Keane expressed that he was in no doubt as to which side of the Irish Sea the midfielder’s international future lay.

“It’s going to be pretty difficult as he’s Irish,” Keane said when asked whether Rice would be switching.

“Where else would he want to go? It’s pretty straightforward. He is Irish.”

Declan Rice starring for England.

Rice has been very much English on the 27 occasions he has pulled on the Three Lions shirt under Gareth Southgate and has looked fairly competent when doing so, it has to be said.

Gary Neville usually has a knack for extracting an interviewee’s innermost thoughts so we’re looking forward to seeing the full video, to see if Rice opens up on his time with Ireland.

In the meantime, you can have a look at the 13-minute teaser below.

