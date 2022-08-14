Declan Rice takes woeful penalty as West Ham lost to Nottingham Forest

Declan Rice misses penalty for West Ham.

Declan Rice was guilty of a dreadful penalty miss as West Ham United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The newly-promoted side were leading 1-0, thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal on the stroke of half-time, when a penalty was given for a handball by Scott McKenna just after the hour mark.

Penalty woe for Declan Rice.

Having taken over as club captain from the recently-retired Mark Noble, it seems that Rice has also taken the penalty-taking reins from his former midfield colleague, but after his poor effort was saved by Dean Henderson, the new skipper could soon be demoted.

While it will go down as a save from Henderson, in truth his fellow England man made it easy for him by hitting the ball just to the right of the on-loan Man United stopper, who didn’t have to dive to far to cover it.

Rice has now taken three penalties in the Premier League and missed two, with his most recent miss coming in May 2021 against West Bromwich Albion.

PENALTY SAVED!! 😮 Declan Rice has a chance to equalise for the Hammers from the spot but he can't put it past Dean Henderson! ⛔ pic.twitter.com/qdLjVcsdNF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

Nottingham Forest pick up first win.

Forest managed to hold on for their first Premier League victory since they won their final three games of the 1998/99 season, when they were already relegated.

The final whistle on Sunday was greeted by rapturous scenes at the City Ground, as Steve Cooper’s men announced themselves as a team that may just provide problems for more established Premier League sides this season.

Before Awoniyi’s winner, both sides had goals ruled out by VAR but it mattered little as Forest clinched a win over a West Ham side that has impressed so much over the last two seasons.

Awoniyi opens his Forest account on his debut!! ⚽ The City Ground is rocking! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/28C4NKamRN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

Forest’s win in the second weekend of the season comes after they lost 2-0 to Newcastle United on the opening day.

As for the Hammers, they sit second-from-bottom of the table, just ahead of Manchester United on goal difference, after losing their opening two matches.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Declan Rice, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United