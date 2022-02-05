Declan Rice full of respect for Kidderminster in classy post-match interview

Declan Rice hails Kidderminster players.

Declan Rice hailed the performance of the Kidderminster Harriers players after West Ham United scraped into the FA Cup fifth round.

The National League North side were seconds away from pulling off one of the biggest-ever FA Cup upsets, having taken a first half lead through Alex Penny.

West Ham survive major scare.

However, Rice had another idea in mind by scoring in the dying seconds of normal time before Kidderminster hearts were broken again at the end of extra time thanks to a Jarrod Bowen strike.

Afterwards, Rice was full of praise for the sixth-tier outfit who were the lowest-ranked team competing in the fourth round.

“Massive, massive respect to Kidderminster. We watched some videos of them this week and they’ve been flying,” Rice said at the end of the BBC‘s live coverage of the occasion.

Absolutely heartbreaking. But these boys, they're so special. Moments from history, they'll all forever be legends here.#Harriers #COYR pic.twitter.com/xI0PIH7MTK — Kidderminster Harriers 🦅 (@khfcofficial) February 5, 2022

Declan Rice: “They deserved it.”

“You could see it on the bench with their manager. We weren’t at our best today and scraped it with two goals. They probably deserved it if I’m being honest. We need to improve if we want to push on but massive congratulations to them because they were excellent.

“The fans are on top of you and they will fight for every ball. It can be a shock to the system. We know what to expect but it’s hard to get to grips with,. They were in great shape, pressed hard and they made some great substitutions but we’re through to the next round so that’s the most important thing.”

We win it at the death!#KIDWHU pic.twitter.com/2E5uHYJNZ2 — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 5, 2022

West Ham eyeing silverware.

Having come on in leaps and bounds over the last couple of seasons under David Moyes, West Ham should really be eyeing the FA Cup as a potential route to silverware.

While Rice oozed respect for his opponents, his manager clearly felt the same way by starting big names such as Bowen, Mark Noble and Said Benrahma.

However, it nearly backfired, with Rice among those to be called from the bench to rescue the East London side.

All the key moments from @khfcofficial 🆚 @WestHam as Jarrod Bowen snatches a dramatic late winner ⚒#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/wMxbCjQMob — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 5, 2022

Despite the scare, the Hammers now find themselves in the last 16 of the FA Cup but will no doubt be wary of getting another so-called “easy” draw.

The draw for the fifth round takes place on Sunday, ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Cardiff City.

Read More About: Declan Rice, FA Cup, West Ham United