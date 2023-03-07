Declan Rice “would be getting no recognition” if he had remained with Ireland

Declan Rice reputation built on England career.

Declan Rice wouldn’t be getting the recognition he currently receives if he had remained as an Ireland player.

That’s the opinion of former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker Dwight Yorke, who feels that Rice has been overhyped by the English media.

In 2018, Rice played in three friendlies with the Ireland senior side, before switching allegiance to England, with whom he has played regularly at two major tournaments.

The West Ham United midfielder has been touted as a future England captain, and has even been likened to Roy Keane, but Yorke sees no comparison between the 24-year-old and his former Man United skipper.

Dwight Yorke on Declan Rice.

“Declan Rice isn’t in Roy Keane’s bracket,” Yorke told Pundit Arena, via Cheltenham Odds. “He’s very good and I know that all the English fans big him up, but he doesn’t influence games much. He does good things but he’s not a Scholesy [Paul Scholes].

“He’ll never be anywhere near as good as Roy Keane. He’s a good player, who plays well for England and does well enough for West Ham.

“I get why the media are raving about him because he’s English, but if he was foreign then he’d be deemed as just a good player.

“You pay £100million+ for players who can split teams apart with their passing and I don’t see that from Rice. I see a dogged midfielder who gets his foot stuck in but for that kind of money, you have to do more.

“If he didn’t change his international allegiance to England, he’d be getting next to no recognition.”

Big-money move.

Despite Yorke’s reservations, Rice has been linked with a big-money move this summer, with his contract at West Ham set to expire in 2024.

Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been touted as potential destinations for the Londoner, who has spoken in the past about his desire to win major trophies.

