Declan Rice outlines England captaincy ambition

Declan Rice on captaincy ambitions.

Declan Rice has been speaking of his ambition to captain England one day, after being given the role at West Ham United for the upcoming season.

The midfielder has led the Hammers onto the pitch for the vast majority of the last two seasons, as club captain Mark Noble’s time at the club has wound down.

Declan Rice on being West Ham captain.

With Noble now retired, manager David Moyes has officially made Rice captain of the East London outfit and it’s an opportunity the 23-year-old is relishing.

“He (Moyes) said to me,” Rice confirmed in an interview with Sky Sports. “I know that I’m going to be captain of West Ham this season. I know it’s an honour.

“When I came into the team five years ago, I would never have thought that I’d be West Ham club captain one day. To take it from Nobes as well, it’s special.”

England career.

On the international front, the former Ireland U21 international has clocked up 32 appearances for England since making his debut in 2019.

At that rate, he looks well on course to break 100 caps one day, barring injuries, and it’s not unfathomable to see him captain his national side in the not-to-distant future.

Current captain Harry Kane will be 29 next week and while the Spurs man hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, Rice is already eyeing up his armband.

England captaincy ambitions.

“I feel like that’s the pinnacle in football, captaining your country,” he said. “Like I said, I’m still so young and we’ve got a great captain in Harry Kane and he’s still got many many years left to play in an England shirt.

“I’m sure there’s so much more he’s going to want to achieve in an England shirt but one day, if he retires, and I’m still around the squad, I’d love to be up there. I’d love to show my qualities as an England captain one day.”

The future.

If that ever happens, it’s unlikely that Rice will be a West Ham player, although it now seems certain that he won’t be leaving the club this summer.

West Ham have been determined not to let him go for any price that doesn’t meet their valuation but with his contract expiring next summer, it seems like that could be the time that they will cash in.

