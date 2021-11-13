Dean Smith set for dramatic Premier League return just days after leaving Aston Villa

Dean Smith set for Norwich City job.

Dean Smith is set to return to Premier League management with Norwich City, just days after being dismissed by Aston Villa.

The Birmingham club parted company with the boyhood Villa fan on Sunday after they went on a run of five successive Premier League defeats.

Smith appointment expected in next 48 hours.

A 1-0 defeat at Southampton was the last straw for Villa’s owners but it seems that Smith has no intention of taking a prolonged break from the game.

The Athletic are reporting on Saturday that fellow Premier League strugglers Norwich have offered Smith their manager’s job, just a week after they confirmed the departure of Daniel Farke.

The publication states that Smith’s Aston Villa assistant Craig Shakespeare will join him at Carrow Road and that a deal is expected to be announced in the next 48 hours.

Dean Smith set for quick reunion with Villa.

If completed, Smith will be tasked with keeping the Canaries in the Premier League, a job that was made slightly easier by the club picking up their first win of the campaign last Saturday.

Farke led his side to a 2-1 win away to Brentford before being unexpectedly dismissed just hours later. Less than 24 hours after that, Smith’s departure from Villa Park was confirmed, with the 50-year-old since replaced by Steven Gerrard.

Despite their victory over the Bees, Norwich remain bottom of the Premier League table, five points behind Aston Villa, who are in 16th position.

It all makes for an intriguing battle on December 14th, with Smith and Gerrard potentially going head-to-head as Villa travel to Carrow Road with crucial Premier League points at stake.

A new era for Norwich.

Like Farke, who brought Norwich to the top flight on two separate occasions, Smith has a Premier League promotion on his CV, having brought Villa up via the 2019 EFL Championship play-offs.

He kept the club up by a solitary point the following season, while also taking them to the EFL Cup final at Wembley, before consolidating that with an 11th place finish in 2020/21.

If his new job is confirmed, Smith will become Norwich’s first managerial appointment since 2017, with Farke having been the club’s longest-serving manager since Nigel Worthington, who was in the hotseat from 2000 until 2006.

