Dean Holden reveals “invaluable” Erik ten Hag gesture after Carabao Cup clash

Dean Holden reveals Erik ten Hag gesture.

Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has spoken of the “invaluable” gesture made by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, after the clubs met in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Ten Hag’s side came out on top against the League One outfit, with a first-half Antony strike and a late Marcus Rashford brace securing a 3-0 victory.

While Holden would have been going all out for victory, there was the silver lining of himself being a lifelong Man United fan, and after the game he gave details of an interaction he had with Ten Hag in the bowels of Old Trafford.

Dean Holden on sharing a beer with Erik ten Hag.

“Erik came and got me five minutes following the game and invited me into his office,” the 43-year-old said to the Charlton media team.

“We shared a bottle of beer together, he gave me a bottle of wine for my wife, and I think it’s Rashford’s shirt. More importantly than that, he’s asked me to go into Carrington and have a look at the way they operate. For me as a young coach, that’s invaluable to learn from some of the top guys.

“He was very complimentary, as was Steve McClaren, in terms of they’d done a lot of work on us. They take every game seriously, they did as much preparation for us as they’re going to do for Man City at the weekend.”

“An incredible experience.”

Now that Charlton’s Carabao Cup run is over, it’s only natural that Holden wants the team he supports to go on and win the competition, and he said as much in the same interview.

“Having met him [Ten Hag] there for 10-15 minutes, it’s an insight into what top-level management is about. My respect for him has gone even higher. Of course, I would hope they go on and win the tournament.

“It was pretty magical. It was an incredible experience. During the game, I was totally focused, I could have been coaching my daughter’s under-8s team. I was totally focused in the moment.

Dean Holden.

“But I have stood and sat in every corner of this stadium over the years, and never once did I really believe that I would stand in that technical area.

“What it shows you is, if you work hard enough and you get a little bit of luck on your side, which you need, anything’s possible.

“My dad’s next door, 70 years old, and he’s been coming here for 60-odd years and, wow, for him to see his son coming out with his other son and all his daughters around is a pretty special moment.”

Next up for Charlton is a League One game at home to Barnsley at 3pm on Saturday, but Holden is sure to be keeping an eye out for the result in the Manchester derby earlier that afternoon.

