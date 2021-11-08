David Moyes on West Ham’s Premier League title chances

David Moyes on West Ham title chances.

David Moyes has played down any talk that West Ham United could challenge for the Premier League title this year despite the club enjoying a strong start to the season.

The Hammers are sitting pretty in third place in the table after defeating Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium on Sunday, a result which extended their winning run in the league to four consecutive matches.

West Ham in flying form.

Now level on points with champions Manchester City and just three points behind London rivals Chelsea, David Moyes’ team continues to shine on the domestic front as well as in the Europa League, where they have already secured qualification from the group.

Naturally, the form of the East London outfit has led to TV reporters prodding the ex-Manchester United manager into stating that they are genuine challengers for the Premier League title but Moyes was having none of it in his Match of the Day interview on Sunday night.

David Moyes: “I see us challenging the top four.”

“I’d like to turn around and say ‘that’s what we can do’ but I don’t see it at the moment,” the Scot replied when told that Hammers fans are beginning to speak about their title aspirations.

“I see us challenging whoever are the top four. Whoever they’re going to be, I don’t know but with a bit a luck we might be one of them. Whoever they are, I want to see if we can challenge them give ourselves an opportunity.”

West Ham‘s form is largely a continuation of the back end of last season, with the club having accrued the third most Premier League points this calendar year.

The Irons have picked up 65 points since January 1st, four more than Man United and only fewer than Man City (83) and Chelsea (67), form which largely saw them miss out on Champions League qualification by just two points last season.

The resurrection of David Moyes.

“We missed out on the Champions League last year by two points which we were really disappointed with,” Moyes continued.

“So, why should we not be thinking that we’ve got a chance of being around there? But, we’re certainly not getting carried away.”

Seven-and-a-half years after his disastrous spell at Old Trafford was brought to an end and after a handful of poor spells elsewhere, the resurrection of David Moyes is very much in full flow.

Next up for The Hammers after the international break, a trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read More About: David Moyes, Premier League, West Ham United