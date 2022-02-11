David Moyes appeals for Kurt Zouma forgiveness as defender’s availability for weekend confirmed

David Moyes appeals for Kurt Zouma forgiveness.

West Ham United manager David Moyes has stated that Kurt Zouma needs forgiveness after recent videos of the defender harming his cat.

Earlier this week, footage emerged of the Frenchman kicking and then slapping his pet cat, all in the presence of a child, as his brother Yoan filmed the incidents.

Kurt Zouma set to play on Sunday.

While Yoan has been suspended from his club Dagenham & Redbridge, Kurt played against Watford on Tuesday, a decision which led to much criticism of both Moyes and West Ham as a whole.

However, the Scottish manager is standing by his decision to back Zouma and has confirmed that the 27-year-old could play again, when the Hammers travel to Leicester City on Sunday.

David Moyes: “We will get him some help.”

“There are different views whether he should be available. We decided he should. I stand by that,” Moyes said in his press conference on Friday.

“I don’t think a club could have taken action any quicker than they’ve done at the moment. West Ham have done a really good job.

“I’m not condoning him, his actions were terrible. They were diabolical but we’ve chosen to play him and we stand by that. We will get him some help. We are trying to do as much as we can as a club, as a team, to help him.

David Moyes stands by decision to play Kurt Zouma.

“You need a bit of forgiveness.”

“Like people who maybe have drink-driving offences, most of them have to go to classes to learn the reasons and the damage that can be done. I think RSPCA are going to provide us some courses for Kurt to understand about animals and how to treat them.

“He’s incredibly remorseful. Like everybody else, in life sometimes you need a bit of forgiveness. He’s hoping he is forgiven for a bad action.”

It’s thought that Zouma has been fined two week’s wage by West Ham, the maximum amount permissible, with the money being donated to animal welfare charities.

Zouma’s cats have also been taken away from him by the RSPCA.

