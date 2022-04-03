David Moyes repeats stance that Declan Rice is not for sale

David Moyes reiterates Declan Rice stance.

David Moyes has stated once again that Declan Rice is not for sale, with speculation growing over the England midfielder’s future.

Now in his fifth season as a West Ham United regular, Rice’s impressive form for club and country has led to inevitable talk that he will soon outgrow the East London outfit and make the move to a supposed bigger club.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning that West Ham have another two years before they’re forced to let him leave on a free, and that’s if he doesn’t agree a new deal before then.

With his profiling sky-rocketing, some outlets have quoted a figure of £150 million as one that would force the Hammers into doing business, but their manager is remaining stubborn in the face of all the speculation.

David Moyes: “Declan Rice is not for sale.”

“He’s not for sale,” Moyes told Sky Sports, ahead of his side’s victory over Everton on Sunday. “We expect questions on him because he’s doing so well.”

When it was then put Moyes that Rice could be classed as “irreplaceable,” the Scot reflected on the time when he let a teenage Wayne Rooney move to Manchester United, when back he was Everton manager in 2004.

“Irreplaceable? Well… I had to sell Wayne Rooney when I was at Everton. I thought Wayne was irreplaceable but what happens in football, you move on, sometimes things like this happen but we have no intention of letting it happen at this present time at West Ham.”

David Moyes has warned clubs that Declan Rice is NOT for sale! ❌ The #WHUFC boss sits down with Sky Sports to discuss all things West Ham ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/VqEO4vC1ft — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2022

What next for Declan Rice?

If West Ham are as steadfast in their assessment of the situation as their manager is, then any fee they attract for Rice would likely be enough to break the British transfer record, which was set at £100 million last summer when Jack Grealish moved to Manchester City from Aston Villa.

Rice joined the West Ham academy at the age of 14 after being being let go from Chelsea, and the Blues are one of the sides with whom he is regularly linked.

Manchester United are also in the conversation, with the Red Devils seriously lacking in strength in midfield, and building a new team around Rice is sure to be an attractive prospect for whoever joins the Old Trafford outfit as permanent manager.

In the immediate future, all eyes for Rice and West Ham will be on securing European football for the second consecutive season, as well as lifting the Europa League trophy in May.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: David Moyes, Declan Rice, West Ham United