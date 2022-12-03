David Gough slams “abhorrent” GAA decision to block Mayo wearing rainbow numbers on jerseys

David Gough slams GAA decision.

GAA referee David Gough has slammed the decision to block Mayo from wearing rainbow-coloured numbers on the back of their jerseys in 2023.

Mayo had requested that they be allowed wear the numbers during their National Football League campaign next year, but the proposal was turned down by Croke Park officials, who feel that jerseys should be “sacrosanct”, although they are happy for players to wear rainbow laces or armbands.

The country’s request was in collaboration with charity partner Mindspace Mayo who, among other services, provide support for young people who wish to discuss sexuality, gender identity or relationships.

Gough, Gaelic Football’s first openly-gay official, responded to the decision on Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin, and pointed to previous examples of counties showing support for charity partners on their jerseys.

David Gough: “A precedent had been set.”

“I think it’s an abhorrent decision by the GAA,” he said. “It was disheartening to wake up to a text message to say that there had been a refusal to allow Mayo to wear rainbow coloured numbers on the back of their jerseys in support of the LGBT community and, in particular, their own partner in charity in Mayo.

“I saw their statement and they said that the playing gear was sacrosanct, and I think was an unwise choice of words.

“I’ve studied Latin and I understand that sacrosanct means most sacred or holy. Now, I suppose what they’re trying to say is that the regard to jerseys is too important or too valuable to be interfered with, but to state that your jerseys might be hallowed by sacred right is a bit strange.

Previous examples.

“A precedent has been set before where we’ve had Dublin in the championship playing against Westmeath with Pieta House on their jerseys.

“We had Cork wearing jerseys in the National League for Mercy Hospital Foundation, we had Carlow wearing something for suicide awareness and even up in Derry, Joe Brolly’s Opt For Life campaign appeared on the jerseys in the championship back in 2013.

“So precedent had been set beforehand and it’s just strange to see that they’re singling out the LGBT community.”

Back in 2015, Gough was refused permission to wear a rainbow wristband as he officiated a National Football League game between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park, in the lead-up to that year’s same-sex marriage referendum.

Finished up @DublinPride weekend wearing rainbow laces from @AVIVAIRELAND in Croke Park for the AI QF between Kerry and Mayo. Shout out to @O13Padraig who wore his too! @SportingPrideIE @gaelicplayers

📸 @SportsfilePOM pic.twitter.com/KNIfc12Uhs — David Gough (@goughd4) June 27, 2022

Mindspace Mayo.

Mindspace Mayo is based in Castlebar and is a free and confidential service for people aged between 12 and 25.

The charity aims to provide a welcoming space for young people to get information or have a chat one–to-one with a support worker, whether they are stressed at school, college or work or concerned about their health.

