David de Gea speaks about the time he almost signed for Wigan

David de Gea on almost moving to Wigan.

David de Gea has been speaking about the time he nearly signed for Wigan Athletic, when he was still a young goalkeeper at Atletico Madrid.

In the early part of the Spaniard’s Manchester United career, it was widely reported that he could have been playing 25 miles away at Wigan instead.

De Gea joined United as a 20-year-old in the summer of 2011, but it was the years preceding that he was offered the chance to join the Latics.

After making his debut for Atletico in September 2009, he attracted the attention of the then-Premier League side, as he explains in a teaser for an upcoming episode of BT Sport’s What I Wore.

David de Gea: “I was very close to signing for Wigan.”

“It was in the same season that I made my Atletico debut,” says De Gea, now 31. “I was like the third keeper, not even in the team much, just training and nothing else.

“Wigan contacted me to sign for them and I was very close to signing for Wigan.”

Around that time, England international Chris Kirkland was the starting goalkeeper for Wigan, before his regular spot was taken in the 2010/11 season by Ali Al-Habsi of Oman.

De Gea’s talents as a youngster were obvious and it’s possible that he would have gone straight into the Wigan team under his compatriot Roberto Martinez, who was manager of the club at the time.

👕 As we all know, every football shirt tells a story… David de Gea was close to joining Wigan Athletic before making his senior debut for Atlético Madrid in 2009 😲#WhatIWore x @D_DeGea drops Thursday at midday 👊 pic.twitter.com/ML8APyFnOS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2022

Man United career.

Instead, he was brought to Old Trafford by Alex Ferguson, as a direct replacement for the retiring Edwin van de Sar.

After a shaky first season, De Gea soon established himself as the undisputed first-choice, helping United to the Premier League title in 2012/13 Ferguson’s final season in charge.

Under the Scot’s various successors, he has been a constant in the starting XI, while being named as the club’s Player of the Year on four occasions.

While there have been some dips in form along the way, he now sits on 494 appearances for Man United, and should break into the club’s all-time top 10 list by the end of this season.

His time at the club may have coincided with their worst spell in recent decades but it’s fair to say that he made the right choice in heading to Old Trafford instead of the DW stadium.

