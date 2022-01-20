The damning David de Gea stat that sums up Man United’s season

David de Gea to the rescue again.

The mood at Manchester United has been lifted after a 3-1 win over Brentford on Wednesday night but once again, things could have been a lot different if it wasn’t for David de Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper was in fine form at the Brentford Community Stadium, pulling off a total of seven saves, and he was particularly busy during a scoreless first half.

David de Gea top of saves charts.

A lacklustre team performance in the first 45 minutes was soon forgotten by Red Devils fans after second half goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford secured the three points before Ivan Toney spoiled de Gea’s clean sheet with a late consolation.

It was the second consecutive game in which de Gea pulled off seven saves, having also reached the tally in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, and the numbers have contributed to the 31-year-old’s position at the top of the Premier League saves table for 2021/22.

The stopper has now made 81 saves over the course of the campaign, 11 more than West Ham United’s Łukasz Fabiański in second place.

Man United’s shambolic defence.

While Man United fans will be appreciative of their goalkeeper’s efforts, it says a lot for the current state of the team’s defence that he is called into action on such a regular basis.

Towards the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as manager, the back four put in some shambolic performances, most notably in drubbings at the hands of Liverpool and Watford.

Things have improved slightly since Ralf Rangnick took over but United haven’t kept a clean sheet in the league since doing so in the German’s first two games in charge, against Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

Added to the two clean sheets kept under Solskjaer earlier in the season, that leaves a total of just four blank slates in 21 league outings this campaign.

David De Gea being let down.

United have conceded a total of 30 goals, more than the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Wolves, meaning that while de Gea has been in outstanding form, he isn’t able to save his side’s skin every time they get him into trouble.

De Gea endured a miserable campaign last time out, when his starting spot was placed in doubt by the challenge of Dean Henderson, but he now appears to be getting back to the form that had him regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world during the mid-2010s.

With Raphael Varane now back from injury, and Harry Maguire perhaps benefitting from a spell out of the side, the Spain international will hope to be able to take a few more breathers than he has been used to recently.

