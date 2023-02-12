David de Gea breaks Premier League record held by Shay Given for 13 years

David de Gea beats Shay Given record.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has broken a Premier League record that was held by Shay Given for the past 13 years.

De Gea’s appearance in his side’s 2-0 victory over Leeds United on Sunday was his 400th in Premier League, making him the 43rd player to reach the milestone since the competition was rebranded in 1992.

At 32 years and 97 days, the Spaniard is also now the youngest goalkeeper to achieve the feat, breaking the record that Given set during the 2009/10 season.

On March 29th 2010, the former Ireland goalkeeper lined out in a 3-0 win for Manchester City against Wigan Athletic at the age of 33 years and 335 days, while David James is now the third-youngest player to reach 400, with the ex-England man hitting the milestone at 34 years and 287 days.

In all, Given made 450 Premier League appearances, the majority of which (354) came with Newcastle United, while he also lined out in the top flight for Man City 49 times, Aston Villa 37 times, Stoke City eight times and Blackburn Rovers twice.

Given’s 450 appearances are matched by Brad Friedel, with the pair being joint-third on the all-time list for the position. The aforementioned James has the most with 572, followed in second place by Mark Schwarzer on 514.

Petr Cech (443) and Jussi Jaaskelainen (436) stand between De Gea in seventh place, and Given and Friedel in third.

It was a good day all round for De Gea, as he kept a clean sheet on his milestone appearance for the club he joined in the summer of 2011.

He is now 10th on the list of all-time appearances for Man United, having played for the club 512 times in all competitions, at the time of writing.

The former Atletico Madrid man is likely to catch another Denis Irwin, another Irish legend, by the end of the season, with the Corkman having lined out 529 times for Man United between 1990 and 2002.

