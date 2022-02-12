David De Gea says Man United players “don’t know what’s happening” amid miserable form

David De Gea on Man United woes.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has said the club’s players are at a loss as to why the season is going so badly.

Before the campaign kicked off, there were whispers of a title challenge around Old Trafford. and this talk only intensified when Cristiano Ronaldo made his dramatic return to the club at the end of August.

David De Gea has no answers.

However, things have pretty much gone south since then, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the boot as manager, talk of frictions in the dressing room, as well as results and performances that haven’t been up to standard.

While United fans the world over speculate as to where the problem lies, De Gea admits that he has no idea what is going wrong, and neither do any of his teammates.

“I think someone has put a curse on us or something,” the Spanish goalkeeper said to El Pais.

David De Gea: “We don’t know what’s happening.”

“The truth is I don’t know what’s going on, I really don’t. People always ask me and we talk about it as team-mates and we just say ‘we don’t know what’s happening.’

“We should have competed for more trophies, bigger titles, but I just don’t know why this team doesn’t function.”

Having joined the club in the summer of 2011, De Gea has been around long enough to have seen the back-end of Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden reign, as well as all of the problems that have come after the Scot’s retirement.

One of the few players left in the Man United dressing room to have won the Premier League under Ferguson (the others being Cristiano Ronaldo and Phil Jones), De Gea has gone on to add the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League to his trophy collection.

Man United need answers.

Another Europa League could have followed last season, only for the the De Gea to miss the decisive penalty in a shootout defeat to Villarreal in the final.

The 31-year-old has gotten over that disappointment by being arguably the only United player who could be proud of his 2021/22 season so far.

However, with Man United now nearing five years without a trophy, fans will hope that he and his teammates find the answers they’re looking for, and soon.

Man United take on Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon, with the game getting underway at 12.30pm, live on BT Sport.

