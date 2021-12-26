David de Gea lifts lid on “intense” Ralf Rangnick training sessions

David de Gea impressed by Ralf Rangnick.

David de Gea has been speaking about the intensity of Manchester United’s training sessions since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

The German coach took the Old Trafford reins earlier this month following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and during this time, he has overseen back-to-back 1-0 wins in the Premier League, as well as a 1-1 Champions League draw with Young Boys.

David de Gea on Ralf Rangnick’s training.

A couple of Covid-enforced postponements then left Man United without a game since December 11th but they will be back in action on Monday night when they travel to Newcastle United.

If the words of de Gea are anything to go by, the squad will be well-prepared to take on the Magpies.

“It’s good to have the whole team back to train properly all together and then of course see they are all safe,” the Spanish goalkeeper told the official Manchester United website.

“It’s very intense.”

“They are back, they are all training, they are fine so it’s great to be together again. We’ve been training hard, of course. It’s very intense, every training session, every moment with him [Rangnick] is intense.

“You have to give 100 per cent every time in training and in the games. Let’s see. It’s just the beginning, it’s been a couple of weeks, so let’s see in the future.

“The team is training with energy, with pace, and now we have to show that in big games.”

David de Gea’s return to form.

After de Gea’s status as Man United number one was threatened by the emergence of Dean Henderson during 2020/21, an upturn in form this season has led to fewer doubts about the 31-year-old’s suitability to remain between the sticks at Old Trafford.

A series of impressive performances suggests that de Gea is on his way back to the form that made him one of the best in the world over the latter part of the 2010s, and with two clean sheets in the Premier League under Rangnick already, he will be hoping that this continues.

Newcastle against Man United kicks off at 8pm on Monday night and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

