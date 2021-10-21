Dave Jones lifts lid on working with Roy Keane and the Super Sunday team

Dave Jones on working with Sky colleagues.

Dave Jones is known to football fans as the man tasked with riling up the likes of Roy Keane and Graeme Souness during Premier League coverage on Sky Sports.

Not too difficult a job, you would think, but the presenter has now given a revealing insight into what it’s like working with the aforementioned duo as well as the likes of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

In a rare interview, published in The Telegraph on Thursday, Jones gives an insight into his background in journalism and what it’s like being the man who has to mediate the debates between Sky’s array of fiery pundits.

Dave Jones: My job is to poke the bear.

“I can’t say that I ever feel uncomfortable,” Jones says when asked if Roy Keane’s infamous glare ever has him shuffling in his seat.

“There are times when it might look like it on camera, when Roy is giving me the eyeball and really coming at me. I’m thinking ‘this is good’. That’s my impulse: this is good television.”

On Souness, another of Sky’s famously grumpy regulars, the affable presenter recalls a moment in 2019 when the Scot accused him of looking at him funny.

“He was very apologetic to me afterwards,” Jones says. “He didn’t need to apologise to me, I’m there to provoke him. He is a bear. A lot of them are. And my job is sometimes to poke them with sticks if I think the conversation is not interesting.”

In a more uncomfortable moment from the same year, Jones felt the need to apologise publicly after ending a conversation with Neville, who had drawn comparisons on air between the behaviour of British politicians and racist abuse received by Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger during a match against Tottenham Hotspur.

“I am compelled to say, they are the views of you, Gary Neville, and not those of Sky Sports, that is my duty,” Jones said on air before later tweeting the words: “I’m so sorry to have spoiled what was such an important discussion on racism tonight. I had to intervene when Gary suggested the two main political parties were to blame – I didn’t make that clear enough. For that I apologise unreservedly.

“I would never purposefully shut down a discussion on racism. I’ve worked for Sky for over 20 years and know they share my view that racism of any kind should not be tolerated. That is not a debate. And that’s why I’m so very disappointed and sorry tonight.”

"We have to empower the players to walk off the pitch and stop the entertainment while it's happening." The Super Sunday panel discuss the incident of alleged racism in the second half of Tottenham vs Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/mgEw0NlT7F — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2019

Sky Sports presenter on a “horrible moment” in his career.

Reflecting on the conversation in the new interview, Jones states that he does not have fond memories of that day.

“I look back at it as a pretty horrible moment in my television career but thankfully one that I’ve managed to get through,” he says.

“There was no lasting enmity from Neville. I bumped into him in a restaurant probably about two weeks after that, and he gave me a big hug.”

Despite the setback, Jones remains one of the most professional presenters in football media and is seen a vital component in Sky’s shiny coverage of the Premier League.

You can read the interview with The Telegraph in full, via a subscription, here.

