Darwin Nunez shirt number confirmed as Liverpool announce transfer

Darwin Nunez signs for Liverpool.

Liverpool have announced the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million, while also confirming his shirt number.

Just before 7pm on Tuesday, with the eyes of the football world fixed on various international matches, the Liverpool social media channels confirmed that the Uruguayan forward had signed on the dotted line for the club.

Darwin Nunez shirt number.

It was also confirmed that the 22-year-old will wear the number 27 shirt for the Anfield outfit, which had been left vacant by the recent departure of cult hero Divock Origi.

Previous holders of the jersey include lesser-remembered names such as Philipp Degen and Gregory Vignal.

Who's getting @Darwinn99 on the back of their shirt, Reds? 🤟🔴#DarwinDay — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 14, 2022

Darwin Nunez: “I want to help the team.”

“I’ve played against Liverpool and I’ve seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it’s my style of play,” Nunez told club media, after his arrival was confirmed.

“There are some great players here and I think it’s going to suit my style of play here. As I say, I’ve watched quite a lot and it’s a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I’ve got in order to help the team.”

Jurgen Klopp welcomes new signing.

Nunez is sure to bolster the attacking options for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who already has the services of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to call upon.

“This is super news, really super news,” the German manager said. “I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We’ve shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure.

“Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better. That’s why it’s so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club.” A sensational return from the 2021/22 season 😮‍💨#DarwinDay pic.twitter.com/q8hr4PCODy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 14, 2022 Nunez scored 48 goals from his 85 appearances during his two seasons with Benfica in Portugal and has earned 11 senior caps for Uruguay to date. He had previously been linked with a move to Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Darwin Nunez, Liverpool