Darwin Nunez opens up on goal drought and vows to start scoring

Darwin Nunez has opened up his lack of goals in English football since moving to Liverpool over the summer.

The Uruguayan forward has found the net twice for his new club – once in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City, and again in a draw with Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League.

However, a red card on his Anfield debut against Crystal Palace led to a three-match suspension, and he only returned to domestic action as a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Brighton.

He then made his first Champions League start for Liverpool on Tuesday in a 2-0 win over Rangers and despite being presented with a number of chances, he found goalkeeper Allan McGregor in strong form.

Darwin Nunez: “I’m calm..”

“When the first one goes in, more will go in,” Nunez has now promised in an interview with TNT Sports Brasil. “I’ve been through that (goal droughts) and it’s a little uncomfortable because, in the end, as forwards we live on goals.

“But I’m calm, the coach has always supported me. My team-mates also support me at all times and I will always try to help the team by scoring goals or, even without a goal, try to help the best I can.”

The 23-year-old also added his thoughts on that sending off against Palace, when he appeared to headbutt Eagles defender Joachim Andersen.

“It was a very tough time,” he said. “I was suspended for three games, I know I made a big mistake and now I’m aware that it won’t happen again.

“I have to calm my nerves during the games, talk less. We all make mistakes and I know it will serve as a learning experience.”

Next up.

The next opportunity for Nunez to endear himself to the Liverpool faithful will come on Sunday, when the club travels to London for a meeting with league leaders Arsenal.

If there were any positive aspects to his display against Rangers, it was that he was finding himself in good positions in front of goal and really could have been walking away with two or three strikes to his name.

Finding that killer instinct against the Gunners on Sunday would be a great place to start.

