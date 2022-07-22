Watch: All four Darwin Nunez goals as striker breaks Liverpool duck in emphatic style

Darwin Nunez hits four goals in Liverpool win.

Darwin Nunez opened his Liverpool account in emphatic style on Thursday, by scoring four goals in a 5-0 pre-season victory away to RB Leipzig.

In doing so, the Uruguayan forward silenced some early critics, who had picked up on the fact that the €75 million-man had failed to score during Liverpool’s two previous pre-season matches.

Jurgen Klopp backs Darwin Nunez.

It was ridiculous, of course, for Nunez have been written off so early by excitable keyboard warriors and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to put some of them in their places after his new signing’s performance.

“We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever,” the German coach told Liverpool club media.

“They are all completely normal human beings and if the first touch is not perfect, then all of a sudden… This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do.

“All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things. That’s the best way obviously to stop all these discussions. He’s a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he’s a really good one.”

90' – GOAL – A FOURTH FOR NUNEZ 👏 Carvalho's bursting run forward sees him set up Nunez to curl one low into the far corner. [0-5] | #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/A5QgL8iYki — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 21, 2022

Darwin Nunez.

23-year-old Nunez was signed from Benfica in June, on the back of a season in which he scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for the Portuguese side.

He will be expected to share the goalscoring burden with Mo Salah, among others, following the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, as Liverpool look to wrestle the Premier League title from Manchester City.

The champions have boosted their own forward line by bringing in Erling Haaland and the fortunes of Nunez and the Norwegian are sure to be compared meticulously throughout the upcoming campaign and the seasons ahead.

Paddy Pimblett backs striker.

For UFC star Paddy Pimblett, it’s Nunez who will have the greater impact, as he opined earlier this week.

“I believe in him,” said the staunch Liverpool fan. “I’ve been laughed at today on Twitter already because I said in an interview that I think he’ll score more goals than Haaland this year.

“But I really do. Haaland is very injury-prone and I think he’ll miss a good portion of the season through injuries. Nunez is the type of player… he doesn’t miss games, he wants to play every game, like (Luis) Suarez.”

After making such a bold prediction, Pimblett will have been delighted to see Nunez’s four-goal salvo on Thursday night and you can watch all four of his goals (including one penalty) in the below video.

