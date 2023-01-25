Darren Randolph set to switch Premier League clubs ahead of transfer deadline

Darren Randolph set for transfer.

Darren Randolph is on the verge of a permanent transfer from West Ham United to Bournemouth, according to reports in England.

The 50-times-capped Ireland goalkeeper will provide competition for compatriot Mark Travers and Brazilian stopper Neto, who is currently first-choice between the sticks at the Vitality Stadium.

Randolph appeared 28 times in the Premier League for West Ham between 2015 and 2017, before spending two-and-a-half years playing for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

The Bray native then returned to the London Stadium in January 2020, and has since been providing back-up to the likes of Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola.

Randolph has only appeared on the pitch 10 times since his return to the Hammers, with none of those coming during the current season, or the last one.

In fact, the 35-year-old’s most recent competitive appearance for David Moyes’ side came in May 2021, in a 3-1 Premier League victory away to West Bromwich Albion.

Randolph has also fallen down the Ireland pecking order since Stephen Kenny became manager, after around five years as his country’s first-choice stopper.

Meath-born ‘keeper Travers began the season as Scott Parker’s first-choice in goal for Bournemouth, but a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield back in August led to the manager’s dismissal.

His successor Gary O’Neil, has since preferred Neto, but an injury to the Brazilian in October led to Travers coming back in.

Travers’ run in the team ended earlier this month, when he was back on the bench for Premier League matches against Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

