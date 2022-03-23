Darren Randolph makes Instagram comment expressing displeasure at Ireland omission

Darren Randolph takes to Instagram.

Darren Randolph has taken to Instagram to express his displeasure at being overlooked for the Republic of Ireland squad.

The goalkeeper hasn’t played for Ireland since a 1-0 Uefa Nations League defeat to Wales in November 2020 and the 34-year-old’s chances haven’t been helped by the emergence of a talented crop of young stoppers under the management of Stephen Kenny.

Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers all appear to have risen above Randolph in the pecking order and on Wednesday, Bohemians stopper James Talbot was called up as a replacement for the injured Travers, for the upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

The FAI’s official Instagram post announcing this news was met with a comment from Randolph which said: ‘I haven’t retired yet… must be too old,’ which suggests that the 50-times-capped international is less than pleased at being overlooked.

Stephen Kenny on Darren Randolph.

Randolph then implied that his comment was intended as a joke, by adding: ‘I’m just bantering ppl, I’m here if ever needed. If not so be it, good luck to the worldie young GKs’ and then ‘Ah lads it’s all a bit of fun, caught loads. I guess we can’t interact and have fun anymore.’

Last September, Kenny suggested that he is still in touch with Randolph and had spoken to him about coming back into the squad at that time.

“I spoke to Darren [Randolph]. I asked him about coming in before James [Talbot] came in. At that stage it was coming up to transfer deadline day. His move didn’t materialise but he was on the verge of moving on loan to two clubs.

“It was transfer deadline day so he fully expected that he wasn’t going to play. I respect that. I tried to bring Darren in but I couldn’t.”

Ireland legacy.

Randolph is currently the third-choice goalkeeper for West Ham United and was linked with a move to Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

The Bray native made his senior international debut in 2012 but truly made the number one jersey his own after coming on for the injured Shay Given in the 44th minute of a famous European Championship qualifying victory over Germany in October 2015.

Not only did he keep a clean sheet on that occasion but his long ball also provided the assist for Shane Long’s winning goal against the then-world champions.

Randolph would remain as first-choice goalkeeper for the remainder of Martin O’Neill’s time in charge and into Mick McCarthy brief return to the Ireland dugout.

