Former Newcastle star recalls when an unpunished Roy Keane elbow left him covered in blood

Darren Ambrose recalls Roy Keane elbow.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Darren Ambrose has recalled a valuable lesson he learned when coming up against Roy Keane early on in his career.

As the Corkman was coming towards the end of his trophy-laden spell as Manchester United captain, Ambrose was just starting off on his football journey, and the pair’s paths would intertwine at Old Trafford in April 2005.

Darren Ambrose’s mixed Old Trafford memories.

For a time that afternoon, it seemed like Ambrose would go home the happier player, having scored the goal that gave Newcastle a 1-0 half-time lead.

Sadly for the Magpies, Wayne Rooney later equalised with one of the most famous Premier League volleys, before Wes Brown sealed the three points for the home side with a 75th-minute header.

While scoring a goal at Old Trafford should be a positive memory for a young player, the feat was spoiled somewhat by taking an elbow from Red Devils skipper Keane, as he explained to Darren Bent on talkSPORT back in October.

🔴 Roy Keane could 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻 to @SunderlandAFC ⚪ And @DarrenAmbrose84 tells @DarrenBent about a clash that 𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐧'𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐨 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 for him! ✅ 𝙁𝙪𝙣 videos

✅ 𝙀𝙭𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 content ⇩ 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘 on the EDGE app — talkSPORT EDGE (@talkSPORTEDGE) February 4, 2022

“What do you expect?”

“In the game I scored in, I was a bit giddy, I was young and I was trying my hardest,” Ambrose said.

“I was all over him (Keane), my arms around him and that and he threw me an elbow. I had a cut lip and claret all over my chin.

“The referee (Neale Barry) has called us in and I’ve gone ‘ref, he’s elbowed me in the face’. And Roy Keane’s turned to me and says ‘well what do you expect? He was all over me.’

“I’m thinking ‘brilliant, he’s just admitted to elbowing me in the face’ and the ref’s turned to me and gone ‘what do you expect? You were all over him!’

“He didn’t even get the card out or nothing and I’m sat there with blood hanging down me bloomin’ chin.”

Ambrose and Keane would later work together briefly, when the England under-21 international returned to his first club Ipswich Town on loan in 2008/09, a season which saw Keane take over as manager of the Portman Road outfit.

It’s not disclosed if the elbow incident ever came up again but Ambrose hasn’t forgotten it, that’s for sure.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: darren ambrose, Manchester United, newcastle united, roy keane