Darragh Burns urged to curb modesty after scoring first MK Dons goal

Darragh Burns scores first MK Dons goal.

Darragh Burns has been urged to tone down on the modesty after his goalscoring performance for MK Dons on Tuesday night.

The recent signing from St. Patrick’s Athletic found the net in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Watford, after he had already provided an assist for Matthew Dennis’ opener.

The victory was something of an upset for the League One side, as they toppled the EFL Championship favourites Hornets away from home and afterwards, Burns could hide his delight and the team’s performance.

Darragh Burns interview.

“I think that was from everybody, to be fair,” the 20-year-old said to club and local media, when complimented on his own performance.

“We knew we were going to have to come here and work hard, you’re not going anything here for nothing, so myself and every one of the lads had to put in a shift and we battled for 90 minutes. That’s why we got the result.

“It was down to the work-rate. We’ve had a few mixed results at the start of the season so we knew if you could get the win tonight, we could get ourselves up and running and get going again.

“We have good players all around the squad. I think we need the win tonight and hopefully more to come on Saturday.”

Darragh Burns: “I can’t get carried away.”

For one reporter, the modesty got a bit too much as he encouraged the winger to big up his own performance, rather than the team’s, something which brought about a massive grin on the face of the interviewee.

“A good night’s work,” Burns responded, while not biting completely. “I can’t get too carried away. I know you want me to say certain things but I won’t!”

“Just a big well done to all the lads. Dawson (Devoy) passed me the ball, he got an assist, obviously another Irish lad, so it was good. I set up Matty so it was a good night’s work.

“I’m delighted, I had my ma and my little sister and a few mates in the crowd so a special night for me.”

Ireland U21 stars Darragh Burns and Dawson Devoy were rejected by Watford as youngsters. Tonight they returned to Vicarage Road and played key roles to knock the Hornets out of the League Cup with a 2-0 win. Burns scored one and assisted another. Devoy assisted one. 💚 pic.twitter.com/wm9zX5oHCh — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 23, 2022

Irish brigade at MK Dons.

Speaking of Irish teammates, Burns went on to touch on the camaraderie between the sizeable cohort in Milton Keynes this season, with a total of four in Liam Manning’s squad.

“It was a challenge coming over here,” he added. “If you’re serious about football as an Irish lad, you have to come over to England.

“The gaffer, all the lads, there’s a few Irish lads here, Conor Grant’s been in England for a while, Warren O’Hora.

“They’ve looked after me and Dawson very well, they’ve settled us in nicely. When we get the chance to play, it’s just down to football and we don’t have to worry too much about off the pitch.

After playing a total of 23 minutes in the opening five League One games for MK Dons, Burns will hope that he impressed suitably on Tuesday night to be involved away to Morecambe on Saturday afternoon.

You can watch the full post-match interview with Burns via this link.

