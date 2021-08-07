Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson both score in West Brom Championship opener

Ireland internationals seal point for Baggies.

Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson both got a head start in the race to become leading Irish goalscorer in England this season with goals in West Bromwich Albion’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

The two clubs cancelled each other out in the EFL Championship curtain-raiser on Friday night, and The Baggies have O’Shea and Robinson to thank for taking a point back to The Hawthorns.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 12th minute through Emiliano Marcondas before O’Shea’s well-placed header levelled things up on 33 minutes.

Philip Billing had the home side back in front in the 52nd minute before Robinson’s poacher’s finish on 66 minutes made it 2-2, and that was how it finished after a pulsating game on England’s south coast.

Dara O’Shea gets fourth career goal.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will have plenty of interest in the Championship this season and he will be pleased to see two of his players get on the scoresheet so early on.

It was O’Shea’s fourth goal for West Brom after he scored three times during his breakthrough campaign in 2019/20, a season which ended in promotion to the Premier League.

Despite The Baggies going straight back down again, O’Shea impressed at times last season and seems to have established himself alongside John Egan at the heart of Kenny’s Ireland defence.

Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson face crucial Ireland games.

As for Robinson, the goal will do the forward the world of good as he carries on from a strong finish to last season which saw him score a brace as West Brom stunned eventual European champions Chelsea 5-2 at Stamford Bridge in April.

Ireland face three World Cup qualifiers in September, travelling to Portugal on the September 1st before hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia on September 4th and 7th respectively.

All eyes on promotion for Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson.

Bournemouth and West Brom are among the favourites for promotion to the Premier League this season but both their new managers will have to settle for a point on the opening night.

Scott Parker took the Bournemouth reins this summer after Jonathan Woodgate left the club, while West Brom have hired Valerien Ismael, who took Barnsley into the play-offs last season.

