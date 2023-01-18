Danny Murphy details studio reaction to BBC “porn prank” scandal

Danny Murphy describes reaction to the BBC “porn prank” on Tuesday night.

Danny Murphy has described the in-studio reaction to the “porn noise” prank that affected the BBC coverage of Wolves v Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Viewers were left in stitches as the moaning noises were heard repeatedly in the build-up to the game at Molineux, with Murphy, Gary Lineker and Paul Ince trying their best to speak over the commotion.

BBC porn prank.

It was later revealed by Lineker that an old mobile phone had been taped to the set, with YouTuber Daniel ‘Jarvo’ Jarvis taking credit for placing it there and setting the offending noise as its ringtone.

Throughout the broadcast Lineker and commentator Alan Shearer both jokingly implied that Murphy’s phone was responsible for the sounds, and the former Liverpool midfielder has since been describing the panic surrounding the studio as the embarrassing situation unfolded.

“It was some YouTuber idiot or whatever,” Murphy told Simon Jordan and Jim White on talkSPORT on Wednesday. “It was quite funny at first. Initially, because it was so loud in the studio, it was obviously very off-putting.

😳 “It was so loud in the studio!” 🔉 “We thought the whole stadium was getting it, then realised it was just us…” 😰 “I got paranoid as @GaryLineker said it was me too, so I checked my phone!” Danny Murphy reveals what it was like in the BBC studio during THAT prank! pic.twitter.com/8EACv0AiS7 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 18, 2023

Danny Murphy: “I checked my phone!”

“We thought maybe it was coming out of the tannoy, there was a speaker just outside the studio, and the whole stadium was getting it.

“Then we realised it was just us and we’re thinking ‘someone’s got us here’. As you know by seeing it, every time it came back to the studio, it started again.

“The problem was, I couldn’t really hear what Gary was saying, he couldn’t really hear what I was saying, and Incey couldn’t hear. It became tedious after about five minutes.

Minutes into the game, Shearer was heard saying on commentary that “Danny Murphy’s phone was going off in the studio,” and at one point Murphy feared that this could have been true.

“At that point, I wasn’t actually sure it wasn’t me!” he continued, to much laughter in the talkSPORT studio. “The thing was, I got paranoid because Gary said it as well, so I thought I better check my phone but I’d already turned it off and thought ‘well, it can’t be me’.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

A night to remember.

“In many ways, because the game was poor, it gave us something.”

Under normal circumstances, Liverpool’s eventual 1-0 victory would have been quickly-forgotten, but because of one prankster, the night will be etched in the minds of millions of viewers for years to come.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: BBC, danny murphy, FA Cup