Danny Blind slams Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for having “no tactical plan”

Danny Blind slams Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Danny Blind has slammed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, stating that everything Manchester United do is based on individual talent.

Blind is now assistant coach to former Red Devils manager Louis Van Gaal with the Netherlands national team and is also the father of ex-United defender Daley, who who the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.

During the international break, Solskjaer will be reflecting on a September that saw Man United pick up just three wins in seven matches in all competitions, a run that has dissipated the excitement brought about by Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club.

Danny Blind: Man United are based on individuals.

Blind is one critic who is scathing in his assessment, telling the Daily Mail that Man United have “no tactical plan” and “are not able to put pressure on their opponents like Manchester City.

“It does not always have to be full pressing, but we don’t see any of it – everything in the United team is based on the individual qualities of players.

‘They have those qualities and it often gets a result for the team. But it is never a team result. It has not been looking good in a number of matches. United struggle to be ­dominant – that is the whole problem,” he added.

Solskjaer accused of having no plan.

Blind went on to highlight United’s recent draw against Everton as an example of their lack of cohesion.

“After they took the lead against Everton, they started to wait for them in their own half,” he says. “They want to score on the counter, but that is not good enough for a club like Manchester United.

‘The next thing that you see is how they struggle to turn the game around when Everton equalised. They hardly created any chances.

Danny Blind: “Solskjaer is a child of the club.”

Blind acknowledged Solskjaer’s previous success as manager of FK Molde in Norway, but he dismissed this experience as not being enough to prepare him for the Old Trafford hotseat.

“I know why he gets more time than other coaches, he is a child of the club,” the former Ajax captain says. “He scored that legendary goal in 1999 which helped them win the Champions League. But all that is not enough for what is being produced right now.

Danny Blind feels now is not the time to change. Having said all that, Blind feels that now is not the time for Man United to remove Solskjaer, saying: “Whatever you think of Solskjaer as a manager, this is not the moment to change. ‘They are not way behind in the Premier League [they are just two points behind leaders Chelsea], but they have lost more games than you would expect.” Man United return to Premier League action with a trip to Leicester City next Saturday.

