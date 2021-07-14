Daniel Sturridge training with La Liga club ahead of new season

Daniel Sturridge is training with Real Mallorca.

Daniel Sturridge has been invited to train with La Liga side Real Mallorca as part of their pre-season preparation.

A statement issued by the club says: “RCD Mallorca has extended an invitation for Daniel Sturridge to participate from July 14th in the training sessions of the club’s first team as part of its preparation process.”

Mallorca will compete in the top tier of Spanish football this season after finishing second in the 2020/21 Segunda Division.

Sturridge’s career has hit something of a roadblock since he left Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

An unused substitute in the club’s 2019 Champions League Final victory, the forward spent six-and-a-half years at Anfield, and for a time he was a real fans’ favourite.

He scored 21 Premier League goals in The Reds’ memorable 2013/14 campaign, as Brendan Rodgers’ side came close to ending the club’s long wait for a Premier League title.

A series of injuries saw his appearances decrease and his last substantial contribution was a late equaliser against Chelsea in September 2018, a strike which secured him the Premier League Goal of the Month award.

Just a month after his Merseyside departure, Sturridge was banned from football for six weeks, after telling his brother to bet on him transferring to Sevilla, a move which was never completed.

He signed for Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor in August 2019 but was released in March 2020, on the same day he received a four-month ban for the aforementioned betting breach, and has been without a club since.

Still only 31.

Sturridge is still only 31 years old so if he can grasp an opportunity to impress Mallorca, and keep some level of fitness, his experience could prove beneficial to the newly-promoted squad.

He has been on the periphery of two Champions League winning teams – Liverpool in 2019 and Chelsea in 2012 – and has scored for England at both the World Cup in 2014 and Euro 2016, when he got the winner against Wales in injury time of a group stage clash.

⏰ 𝟵𝟬'+𝟭 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Daniel Sturridge's completes the EURO 2016 comeback against Wales 🔥🔥@England | @DanielSturridge pic.twitter.com/b5RTcawk1z — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) February 15, 2021

Mallorca begin their La Liga campaign at home to Real Betis on August 14th.

