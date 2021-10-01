Ex-Liverpool star joins Perth Glory.

Daniel Sturridge has signed for Australian club Perth Glory, bringing to an end his 18 months as a free agent.

The ex-Liverpool striker was released from Turkish club Trabzonspor in March 2020 on the same day he received a four-month worldwide ban for breaching betting rules.

Daniel Sturridge excited by Perth Glory challenge.

In a statement, Sturridge’s new club said: “Perth Glory is delighted to confirm that former Liverpool and England forward Daniel Sturridge has signed with the club for the A-League 2021/22 Season.”

Commenting on the latest chapter of his career, the 32-year-old said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge.

“When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy my football in a competitive league and try and help the team be as successful as they possibly can be.

“I’m going to put my best foot forward, work hard and try and help the team win each game that comes by and then we’ll see where we end up when the season finishes.

The 2021-22 A-League season gets underway in November and Glory will be looking to improve on last season’s ninth-place finish.

Daniel Sturridge fondly remembered at Liverpool.

Sturridge’s career has been blighted by injury and he will be best remembered by Liverpool fans for scoring 21 goals as they narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in 2013/14.

Despite dwindling appearances under Jurgen Klopp, he stuck around Anfield long enough to pick up a Champions League winners medal, being named on the bench for the club’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Madrid.

Sturridge embarks on new chapter.

He was also an unused substitute for Chelsea when they won the Champions League in 2012, making him the only Englishman to win the competition with two different English clubs.

He signed for Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor in August 2019 but has been without a club since his release in March of last year.

During the summer, Sturridge spent some time training with Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca.

Upon joining Perth Glory, Sturridge will link up with former Liverpool teammate Brad Jones as well as ex-Ireland international Andy Keogh.

