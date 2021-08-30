Daniel James set for Leeds move.

Daniel James is set to complete a move from Manchester United to their Premier League rivals Leeds United.

James came close to signing for Leeds on loan in January 2019 but the move from Swansea City collapsed. He went on to join Man United just five months later, on a five-year deal for a fee of around £15 million.

Daniel James struggled for Old Trafford game time.

Multiple outlets report today that talks between the two Uniteds are at an “advanced stage” and the deal looks set to be completed in time for the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday night.

James started Man United’s 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday but was substituted for Edinson Cavani in the 53rd minute.

Old Trafford attacking options.

Overall, he has made just 74 appearances during his time at Old Trafford and it was thought that the summer signing of Jadon Sancho would push him further down the pecking order at the club.

The confirmation on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo would be rejoining the club would have made it even harder for James to get in to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side amid his plethora of attacking options.

Mason Greenwood has started the new campaign in blistering form, while Edinson Cavani became a fan favourite by scoring 17 goals in his maiden Old Trafford campaign last season.

Daniel James set to join Leeds for £20 million.

James burst onto the scene at Swansea during the 2018/19 season, when fans were wowed by his blistering pace, and he impressed enough to be called up to the Wales senior squad.

He has so far played 24 games for his country, including four appearances at Euro 2020 when he helped them to reach the round of 16.

James has scored six times in the Premier League for Man United, including one strike in a 6-2 victory over Leeds last December.

The club are expected to demand a fee of around £20 million for his services.

