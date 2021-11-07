Daniel Farke: Ireland internationals post moving tributes after Norwich manager sacked

Daniel Farke sacked by Norwich.

Daniel Farke became the fourth managerial casualty of the Premier League season on Saturday evening, despite leading Norwich City to their first win of the campaign earlier in the day.

The Canaries overcame Brentford 2-1 to pick up their first victory in what was their 11th match of the league season but it clearly wasn’t enough to save Farke’s job.

Norwich statement.

A statement issued at 7.30pm confirmed the German’s departure, with Sporting director Stuart Webber saying: “In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one.

“I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status.”

Farke is an unusual case in that despite being relegated two seasons ago and overseeing a poor start to this campaign, he can still leave Carrow Road with his head held high.

Ireland youngsters thank Daniel Farke.

After taking over in 2017, the 45-year-old led Norwich to the Championship title in 2018/2019 and again in 2020/21, with that Premier League relegation coming in the season in between.

He brought attractive football to the East Anglia side but it was becoming more and more evident that the club are currently too good for the second tier and not quite good enough to compete in the top flight.

Farke also had a strong record of blooding Norwich’s youngsters, two of whom are now senior Republic of Ireland internationals.

Both Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele have taken to Instagram to thank Farke, with Idah writing: “I wish you all the best with your next chapter boss. Made a little boys dreams come true, thank you for everything and good luck.”

Omobamidele: “I wish you all the best.”

Defender Omobamidele also took to the platform to say: “Boss, Thank you. You have given me opportunities and belief in my ability.

“Under my time with you I’ve developed so much on and off the pitch. I wish you all the best and successes in the future.”

Despite their victory over Brentford, Norwich remain bottom of the table with five points from 11 matches. Saturday’s statement added: “The club will issue a further update on its first team staff in due course.”

Farke follows Watford’s Xisco Munoz, Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce and Tottenham Hotspur’s Nuno Espirito Santo through the Premier League exit door this season.

