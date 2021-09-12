Norwich City manager heaps praise on Andrew Omobamidele after Premier League debut

Daniel Farke full of praise for Andrew Omobamidele.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke was full of praise for Andrew Omobamidele after the Republic of Ireland international made his Premier League debut yesterday.

Omobamidele was part of a Canaries side that lost 1-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium but the result shouldn’t get in the way of a composed performance put in by the Leixlip native on his top flight bow.

Daniel Farke: Andrew Omobamidele was excellent.

Along with fellow 19-year-old Christos Tzolis, Omobamidele was handed his Premier League debut by Norwich boss Daniel Farke, who saw enough in the defender’s recent Republic of Ireland performances to include him in the starting XI against The Gunners.

“We needed a bit more pace against a really pacey, offensive team like Arsenal, so Andrew came in, who was excellent for the Republic of Ireland. He was excellent in his defending, calmness, positioning and the build-up,” Farke said after the game.

Omobamidele was part of a young Norwich backline and his manager outlined how the club’s resources mean that young players might get their chance at Carrow Road a little easier than those who are at bigger clubs.

“We play with such a young back row. Max Aarons is 21, Andrew 19 and Brandon 21. I want to see one other Premier League side who is that brave to do this. We have to because we can’t afford proven Premier League players for 25 million pounds, we have to develop them.”

Paul McGrath is a big fan of Andrew Omobamidele.

Omobamidele was one of the most impressive performers for Ireland in the recent international window, coming on as a sub to help keep Cristiano Ronaldo shackled until the Portugal forward scored an injury time brace to seal a 2-1 win.

This was followed up by Omobamidele’s first start in a green shirt in a 1-1 draw with Serbia at the Aviva Stadium earlier this week, a game in which he put in a performance that drew praise from all quarters, including legendary Ireland defender Paul McGrath.

Omobamidele gaining experience.

After his date with Ronaldo, Omobamidele came up against another formidable striker on Saturday in the form of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the defender explained afterwards that these are the kind of players he wants to test himself against.

“This is the type of opposition that I want to be playing against, week in, week out my whole career. So to play against them at a young age is a valuable experience.”

An incredibly mature point of view from a defender who has impressed many observers in recent weeks.

Omobamidele will be hoping to keep his place in the side when Watford visit Carrow Road this coming Saturday.

