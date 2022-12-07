Dana White angers football fans by calling it “the least talented sport on Earth”

Dana White angers football fans with comments.

Dana White has risked the wrath of football fans the world over by referring to it as “the least talented sport on Earth.”

For the past three weeks, football (or soccer, if you prefer) has brought the global population together like no other sport can, as the World Cup has been taking place in Qatar.

Football brings world together.

Putting the obvious issues with the host nation aside, the action on the pitch has led to wild celebrations across the world, with fans rejoicing over their nations victories, and neutrals – like ourselves in Ireland – lapping it all up.

One only has to look at the emotion shown by those of Moroccan heritage in cities across the world, after the African country beat Spain in a penalty shootout in the round-of-16 on Tuesday.

However, this isn’t for Dana, as he explained in a podcast a few days ago.

Dana White: “The most untalented sport on Earth.”

“I can’t stand soccer,” said the UFC President, in a clip that has since gone viral. “I think that it’s the least talented sport on Earth.

“There’s a reason that three-year-olds can play soccer. You run around and kick a ball. ‘You wouldn’t say that if you were in Brazil,’ I say this in every country.

‘When you’re playing a game when the net is this big and the score is 3-1… Are you sh*tting me right now? Do you know how untalented you have to be to score three points when the net is this big?”

Dana White, président d’une des plus grandes organisations sportives du monde, nous donne le pire avis de l’histoire du sport 😫 pic.twitter.com/boGaWwQEUe — ARENA (@MMArena_) December 3, 2022

FOMO.

While football fans on social media have been angered by the comments, White’s choice of the word “points” over “goals” tells you how seriously we should be taking them.

The quotes point to a man who has never sat down to watch a game of football, and is probably experiencing a little bit of FOMO as the rest of the world rejoices around him.

As well as that, he is likely annoyed that football is currently taking attention away from every other sport in the world, including MMA.

Also, his assertion that three-year-olds playing football is a reason why it doesn’t take much talent is ridiculous.

Three-year-olds can also kick and punch but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t take talent to get to the top of the MMA world.

London’s Edgware Road celebrating Morocco pic.twitter.com/SqxTSGGuq4 — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) December 6, 2022

White’s notifications are sure to be hopping, with fans in his home country of USA likely joining in on the backlash after their own World Cup adventure.

Not a popular one, Dana.

