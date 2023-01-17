How Tommy Tiernan’s Roy Keane interview helped a British tennis star at the Australian Open

Dan Evans reveals Roy Keane inspiration.

Tennis star Dan Evans has revealed that Tommy Tiernan’s recent interview with Roy Keane helped him through a heat delay at the Australian Open.

The current British number two saw his first round match against Facundo Bagnis suspended on Monday, as temperatures in Melbourne soared into the mid-30s.

Tommy Tiernan interview helps Dan Evans.

As a result, Evans was forced to wait for three hours, so what better way to pass the time than to stick on an episode of The Tommy Tiernan Show.

“During the break I had a bit of food,” explained the Birmingham-born Aston Villa fan. “I showered, obviously. Had a bit of food. Stretched out and then I had a lie down. I actually watched Roy Keane on that Tiernan show.

“It was quite a good 37 minutes, if you really want to know what I did! I’m looking on YouTube and stuff. I had wanted to watch it. I had seen clips of it. I have not finished it yet.”

Roy Keane interview.

Just like a large portion of the Irish population the weekend before last, Evans will have learned plenty from the Keane interview, such as how not to go about a first date and what the one incident was that made the Corkman cry during his football career.

“I think the only time I really cried was when I left Manchester United after I had a bit of a disagreement with a few people,” Keane told the comedian.

“But other than that you’re very much in that bubble, you’re in the zone. I always say I was in the zone. I used to always say to people, and they didn’t quite understand it, I was going to war every week.”

Australian Open.

Evans must have found some inspiration from Keane because he returned to the court to defeat his Argentine opponent 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-4.

The 32-year-old now faces into a second-round battle with Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Wednesday, and he’s sure to find plenty more Roy Keane YouTube content to keep him going until then.

