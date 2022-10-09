Damien Duff gives spiky interview after last-gasp defeat to Shamrock Rovers

Damien Duff interview.

Damien Duff spoke of his pride in his Shelbourne players after their 3-2 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Reds led twice in the game thanks to two goals from Shane Farrell, though they were pegged by both times by Daniel Cleary equalisers.

Shamrock Rovers get all three points.

It was left to Rory Gaffney to deliver the final blow as he hit a winner for the home side deep into injury time, to move Stephen Bradley’s men five points clear of Derry City at the top of the table.

There were complaints from the Shels side that they should have had a free kick prior to the corner that led to Gaffney’s winner, but Duff was in no mood to risk a touchline ban afterwards, with an FAI Cup semi-final against Waterford looming large.

As well as that, Gaffney’s goal was fired home in the fifth minute of stoppage time, despite only four minutes being indicated by the fourth official.

Damien Duff: “If I air my views, I won’t be on the touchline.”

“Four minutes added on, it ended up 96-and-a-half minutes,” said Duff to RTE after the game. “Absolutely incredible. I don’t think it’s a corner, I think it’s a free kick.

“If I was to air my views about officials and stuff that goes on in this league, I wouldn’t be on the touchline next week.

“I’m very proud to manager Shelbourne Football Club and I want to be on the touchline next week. I cannot wait. I’m looking forward to it already.”

“I might be a blow-in here,” he added later in the interview. “I’ve only been here nine or 10 months and people have supported the league for 30 or 40 or 50 years.

“It’s my league now as much as theirs and I’ve loved every minute of it. I’m proud to manage Shelbourne. Big disappointment here today but hopefully it’s a different story next Sunday.

Shelbourne aim for cup glory.

With four games left in the league, Shels sit seventh in the table with little to play for, although having survival secured at this stage is a success of sorts for the newly-promoted side.

It’s a very different matter in the FAI Cup, when the club go into what Duff described as their biggest game in over a decade away to Waterford next week.

The match kicks off at 4.45pm, after Derry City and Treaty United begin the other semi-final at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium at 2pm. Both matches will be broadcast live on RTE 2.

