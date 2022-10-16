Damien Duff comments on Ireland women’s team controversy in post-match interview

Ireland women’s team controversy.

Damien Duff found time for a little reference to the controversy surrounding the Ireland women’s team in his post-match interview, after guiding Shelbourne to the FAI Cup Final.

The historic achievement of Vera Pauw’s team qualifying for a first ever World Cup was overshadowed somewhat by the squad being filmed singing along to Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones during the post-match celebrations.

Since then, much discussion has taken place online over the incident, while Uefa has opened an investigation into the conduct of the team.

Damien Duff references Ireland women’s team controversy.

Duff didn’t need a prompt to bring up the issue, when speaking to Tony O’Donohue of RTE after his side’s 1-0 victory over Waterford on Sunday, a result which means Shels will face Derry City in the FAI Cup Final on November 13th.

“The guys are in there singing songs, you just want to be careful what you play,” said a jubilant Duff, leaving viewers under no illusions as to what he was referring to.

While many of the Ireland women’s team reached a career pinnacle during the week, Duff felt that he did the same after taking Shelbourne into the cup final in his first year in management.

“Dreams come true,” he continued. “It absolutely blows away anything I’ve ever done in my career. Amazing day, a hostile crowd, four or five thousand.

“Did we play great? No. But I told the guys in the dressing room beforehand, it was 18 lions versus four or five thousand and we came out on top, so I couldn’t be any prouder.”

We've won, we're in the final and we shouldn't be here. "'Little old Shels' as everyone calls us, and everyone hates us I think. This blows away anything I've done in my career." Damien Duff talks pride in taking @ShelsFC to the FAI Cup final #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/r9rKNHbV2v — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 16, 2022

Damien Duff’s glittering career.

Shels fans will love to hear how highly Duff rates the achievement, particularly when you take into consideration everything he did during an illustrious playing career.

The former winger played 100 times for Ireland and won two Premier League titles and a League Cup with Chelsea.

He has another League Cup medal from his time with Blackburn Rovers and he was also part of the Fulham team that reached the Europa League Final in 2010.

This will all be topped if he goes on to lift the FAI Cup with Shelbourne next month, but standing in their way will be the considerable presence of Derry City.

The Candystripes booked their own place in the showpiece by beating Treaty United 2-1 in the earlier semi-final on Sunday. You can read more about that game here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: damien duff, FAI Cup, ireland women, irlwnt, LOI Premier Division, shelbourne