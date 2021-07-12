The RTE panel were questioning Gareth Southgate’s thinking.

Damien Duff has said that England manager Gareth Southgate picked the wrong players to take penalties in last night’s Euro 2020 Final defeat to Italy.

After last night’s game, RTE pundit Damien Duff said of England manager Gareth Southgate: “If he goes back home tonight, he must be looking thinking, ‘I’ve got my five wrong'”.

Damien Duff critical of Gareth Southgate.

With penalties looming, Southgate brought on Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho and both players missed their spot kicks during the 3-2 shootout defeat, along with Bukayo Saka.

Rashford made just five substitute appearances during Euro 2020 while Sancho only appeared three times during the tournament, starting just once against Ukraine.

Damien Duff said “I think Gareth Southgate has got every detail right but bringing on the young boys, for me, that’s wrong.”

Duff’s colleague Didi Hamann agreed, saying “there are a few players who haven’t featured at all, you don’t bring them on to take a penalty.”

England’s three missed penalties followed successful attempts from regular spot kick taker Harry Kane and centre back Harry Maguire.

Gareth Southgate takes responsibility.

Speaking to RTE’s George Hamilton after the game, Gareth Southgate said: “We tried to get as many of our best penalty takers on the pitch as we could.

“That’s my call, that’s not down to the players, that’s my decision as a coach. We win together and we lose together. The players should have no recriminations at all, they should hold their heads high.

“We prepare for it not to be a lottery,” Southgate added. “The margins are so fine. Even the best penalty takers in the world are at around 70% of converting them.”

Mancini gets the better of Gareth Southgate.

It all started so well for England on the night, with Luke Shaw firing them into the lead with under two minutes played.

Italy began to take a hold of the game in the second half and Leonardo Bonucci levelled the score on 67 minutes.

Azzurri manager Roberto Mancini was much more active in using his bench than his English counterpart Gareth Southgate. Mancini made six substitutes, with all five of his penalty takers playing at least 30 minutes during the match.

On the other hand, Southgate made just three substitutes before bringing on Rashford and Sancho as a last-minute roll of the dice before the penalty shootout.

