Damien Duff on why England will be waiting another 56 years to win the World Cup

Damien Duff slams England players.

Damien Duff tore into the England players at half-time of their 3-0 World Cup victory over Wales on Tuesday night.

As Group B headed towards its conclusion, Duff was less than impressed with both sides after he watched a scoreless first-half from the RTE studio.

At the beginning of the game, England were virtually through but needed a win to secure top spot in the group, while Wales needed a victory coupled with a draw between Iran and USA in order to qualify for the knockout stage.

In the first 45 minutes, the urgency of the situation didn’t seem to be matched by the performances, and Duff went on to let both sides have it at the break.

Damien Duff: “England have been so bad.”

“It’s been so bad from both teams,” said the Shelbourne manager. “Wales are just there waiting to be beaten so enough said on them.

“England… I said before the game that it’s a must-win game, and another reason why… they’ve won one in eight and in the Nations League they didn’t win any games.

“Yes, they’ve dominated possession but that’s because there’s no pressure. Needless touches all the time, taking two, three, four, five touches and then just passing the ball. Second half, it should be simple – two-touch or dribble.

“Structured and robotic.”

“You look at them and it looks like they have the weight of the world, the nation, the media, the fans and then you look at rival teams that are looking to win the World Cup – your Spains, the French, they play with a rhythm, a speed, a tempo, a freedom and you believe in them.

“Whereas England are just so structured and robotic. 56 years since they won it, they’ll be waiting a long time if this is England going forward.

“The Welsh… 64 years since they were in it last. They’ll be waiting another 64. Such a poor game with some of the best players in the world on view.”

England v Senegal.

While Wales didn’t improve in the second half, England found their verve, as a Phil Foden goal sandwiched by a Marcus Rashford brace secured a 3-0 victory over their neighbours.

The result means that Gareth Southgate’s side will face Senegal in the round-of-16 on Sunday evening, and a win there isn’t a foregone conclusion, despite England’s improved second-half showing on Tuesday.

