Quiz: Name the starting XI from Damien Duff’s Chelsea debut

Damien Duff Chelsea quiz.

Fancy testing your knowledge of an Ireland legend? Below you’ll find a quiz about Damien Duff on the night he made his debut for Chelsea.

“The star of Chelsea’s show was undoubtedly Damien Duff, who delivered a virtuoso display of direct wing play in a blistering first 45 minutes.”

The above words are contained in a BBC report of Duff’s debut for Chelsea, after his £17 million move from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2003.

Chelsea debut.

The Dubliner made his bow in a 2-0 Champions League qualifying win away at Slovakian side MSK Zilina and set up the opening goal as part of what the BBC called a “virtuoso display of direct wing play.”

It was the beginning of a three-year spell at Stamford Bridge for the current Shelbourne boss, during which time he won two Premier League medals and the 2004/05 League Cup.

While he may have wished to have stayed longer in West London, the Ireland centurion’s contribution to a golden era at the club is undoubted.

Duff’s Chelsea teammates.

What we want to know though is whether you can remember the 10 Chelsea teammates who started alongside Duff on the night of his debut in Slovakia.

To help you in the quiz, we’ve thrown in their position on the pitch as well as their nationality, and some names are sure to roll off your fingertips easier than others.

We’ll give you five minutes to guess the names of the 10 players. Let us know how you get on in the quiz and be sure to test your friends as well!

If the quiz doesn’t display properly, click here.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, damien duff, Ireland