Ireland full-back Cyrus Christie is being reportedly being lined up for a move to Serie A side Bologna.

According to The Irish Sun, the club are interested in taking the Fulham defender to Italy ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline but face competition from Burnley and Stoke City.

Christie is currently out of favour at Craven Cottage and has yet to make an appearance this season under new manager Marco Silva.

He spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, making 44 appearances for the City Ground club.

A move to Serie A would represent an interesting career move for Christie and would see him follow in the footsteps of fellow Ireland internationals Liam Brady and Robbie Keane.

Bologna are a fairly established top flight club, having spent just one season in Serie B in the past 13 years.

Under the management of Sinisa Mihajlovic, they have finished 12th in each of the past two seasons and have made a decent start to the current campaign, winning their opening match against Salernitana before earning a creditable scoreless draw away to Atalanta on Saturday.

Their most famous current player is arguably Marko Arnautovic, who joined the club earlier this summer on a two-year deal.

If Burnley’s interest is solid, Christie could fancy a return to the Premier League, a level at which he has only competed for one season, when he was a member of the Fulham team that got relegated in 2018/19.

However, it could be argued that Burnley are themselves a relegation candidate this year, making them a little bit less of an attractive destination.

Stoke, the other club that have been mooted, appear to be on the up after a few seasons in the Championship doldrums and currently lie in fifth position in the English second tier.

Coventry-born Christie has made 28 appearances for the Ireland senior side, the most recent of which came in the 1-1 draw with Qatar in March, but last week he was left out of Stephen Kenny’s squad for September’s World Cup qualifying triple-header.

