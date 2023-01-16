How to watch Crystal Palace v Man United on TV in Ireland

How to watch Crystal Palace v Manchester United on TV in Ireland.

Man United travel to Crystal Palace this Wednesday night and here’s how you can watch the match in Ireland.

The mood at Man United has rarely been better since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013, with the Red Devils currently on a run of nine successive wins in all competitions.

Crystal Palace v Man United.

Best of all was Saturday’s 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Manchester City at a raucous Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag’s side temporarily moved to within six points of league leaders Arsenal.

Things haven’t been going as well for Palace, with the Eagles having lost three of their four Premier League games since the return of English football after the World Cup, while also getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Crystal Palace v Man United game in Ireland.

Why is Crystal Palace v Man United taking place this week?

The Selhurst Park meeting was initially scheduled to take place in September, but was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

When is the rearranged fixture and what time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace will host Man United on the night of Wednesday January 18th, with kick-off pencilled in for 8pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

🗣 "The fans may dream." Erik ten Hag says the Manchester United team will not be thinking about a potential title race pic.twitter.com/SxQtAoC575 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 15, 2023

What is at stake?

United’s victory in the Manchester derby had some optimistic fans dreaming of a title charge, even if Ten Hag has played down those hopes.

Still, a win over Palace and another one over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday would bring United to within three points of the Gunners, who would still have a game in hand.

If that were to happen, even Ten Hag would find it difficult to cool the excitement around his rejuvenated side.

As for Palace, they sit 12th in the table and will be hoping to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Read More About: crystal palace, Manchester United, Premier League